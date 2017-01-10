New office for assistant commissioner

By PETER WARI

A NEW office for the Assistant Commissioner of police, Western Division, has been established in Mendi, Southern Highlands.

The office was opened after four weeks of renovation work.

The keys were handed to the Police Assistant Commissioner Kaiglo Ambane on Friday.

Ambane said the renovation of the building was co-funded by the Police Department and the Government.

He said the building belonged to the town authority.

They were given the ground floor that has six office spaces and a conference room.

“It cost K150,000 for the renovation but the contractor did an excellent job. The contractor completed the building within four weeks,” Ambane said.

The opening of the office will be announced later.

Like this: Like Loading...