New office named after Sir Akepa

THE new Unggai-Bena district

office at Lahame hill in Bena, Eastern Highlands, has been named Grand Chief Sir Akepa Miakwe House.

Unggai-Bena MP Benny Allan said it was in recognition of his contribution to the district when he was the MP in 1977 after the separation from Goroka district.

“It is only fitting that the building is named after Sir Miakwe because he was the pioneer political head of the district and made significant contributions,” he said.

Allan, who is the Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, also acknowledged the contributions of former Unggai-Bena MPs.

Sir Akepa represented Goroka and Unggai-Bena in the House of Assembly during the pre-independence period up to 1977 when he became the first Unggai-Bena MP.

He lost the seat in the 1982 election but succeeded in an election petition but paved the way for the late Sir Iambakey Okuk to contest while he stood down.

Sir Iambakey lost his Simbu Regional seat to the late John Nilkare in the 1982 election.

