New Orchid excited to be given shot

By JACK AMI

SOUTHERN Confederate utility Delilah Ahose, pictured, says she was over the moon to be drafted into the Papua New Guinea Orchids 18 for today’s pre-World Cup fixture against a North Queensland side in Innisfail, Queensland today.

The 19-year-old is the latest inclusion for the Oil Search-sponsored national women’s rugby league team for the World Cup next month in Sydney.

The pint-sized Eastern Highlander, who can play in the halves or at hooker, said she was lost for words after being told by coahc Dennis Miall this week that she would be part of the trip to Queensland.

“I have a lot of catching up to do with my fitness level as the other girls have got the head start but I’m confident with support from the team management and my teammates I’ll be ready,” Ahose said.

“It’s good to have senior players like my Butterflies teammates Della Audama and Carol Humeu for their moral support and also Janet Michael, Brenda Goro, our captain Cathy Neap and Veronica Waula and other players I have played with for the Southern Confederate.

“This will be my first time to travel overseas so it will be an experience for me.

“I just want to get out there and play and show the coach what I can do,” she said.

“We all know that the final 24 players will be named next week and have to perform to the best of our abilities.

“I didn’t play in the Orchids first match last month against Australia so I’m hoping to get a chance now,” Ahose said of the match at Callendar Park.

