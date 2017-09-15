New partnership to see university open centre at city school

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE University of Goroka has signed an agreement with the Waigani Christian School in Port Moresby to have its Distant Learning Centre operating there.

Speaking during the signing, Vice-Chancellor Pro Musawe Sinebare said matriculation, postgraduate and bachelor programmes would be offered.

“We are bringing certificate in tertiary admission studies which targeting the grade 12s who have been rejected by the University of Goroka. They will now have an opportunity to upgrade,” Sinebare said.

“We are offering bachelor of education in school management programme (for teachers).

“Postgraduate Diploma in Education is targeting those who have degrees of specialisation in other disciplines.

“Our Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality will also be offered through here and so as diploma in accounting, diploma in early childhood and also as part of our post-graduate programme, we are bringing our post-graduate programme to Port Moresby.

“The first postgraduate programme is the postgraduate Diploma in Education and Masters in Business Administration that will be offered from this campus.”

Sinebare urged the provincial governments in Southern for subsidy support.

”We have established a Highlands campus which is up in Mt Hagen – heavily subsidised and supported by the Western provincial government,” he said.

“We have camps in Honiara, the Solomon Islands, which is

heavily supported by the Solomon Islands.

“Now we are bringing our regional centre of Southern Region of Papua New Guinea to be based here at Waigani Christian School.

Sinebare said bringing gowns to town concept was to improve the limited space at the university.

Of said of the 6000 applicants last year, only 1000 were selected.

