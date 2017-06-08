New pastors challenged to teach without compromise

THE recently-established Lutheran Renewal Grace Bible College in Nondugl, Jiwaka, last Saturday graduated eight pastors and ordained 13 others who graduated last year.

The guest of honour at the graduation ceremony was Rev Mark Macshausen, from the United States, who was accompanied by his daughter Cetura.

Macshausen challenged the graduating and ordained pastors to go out to the field and evangelise to the unreached.

“Take courage and extend the good news of Jesus Christ to the populace. And that is the most challenging work anyone can do, but I am very confident that with the pastoring skills you have acquired during your studies and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, you are now placed in a comfortable position to evangelise,” Macshausen said.

He said Jesus preached standards without compromise and urged the graduating pastors to evangelise by following the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Other church dignitaries present at the graduation and ordination included the national administrator Gibson Sike Guwe, national secretary Joe Ulnga and district presidents for Morobe, Western Highlands, Eastern Highlands and Chimbu.

The college was established in 2015 by Mama Kaa Siwi and her siblings after seeing a need to revive the faith of many Christians in the area.

According to college director, Rose Siwi, the college has grown from strength to strength through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and they were able to enrol many trainee pastors from around Jiwaka and the neighbouring Chimbu and Western Highlands provinces.

