New Peru ambassador to PNG keen to enhance ties

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

PERU’s new ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Miguel Palomino De La Gala, says he will not only work with the Government but also strengthen people-to-people relationships through knowledge and understanding.

Speaking at Government House in Port Moresby on Tuesday, Gala said there was much in common between Peru and PNG and the ties between the two countries dated back to when the two countries first established diplomatic relations.

“Our country has always seen the Pacific region as our natural environment,” Gala said.

“Like Papua New Guinea, we have lived for a long time linked to the wealth and resources provided by the Pacific Ocean.

“Like you, we are tied to our natural heritage.

“To strengthen this, I assure you that I will do the greatest of my efforts to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, political and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

He said common interests for the two countries included the rule of law, democracy, development and free trade.

Gala said these were areas which the two countries had been working on bilaterally and multilaterally for a long time through the World Trade Organisation and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) group.

“Our common main goal is to increase the volume of bilateral trade and investment,” the ambassador said.

“Apart from this, Peru sees many possibilities for further cooperation in various areas including environment, agriculture and sustainable development.”

Like this: Like Loading...