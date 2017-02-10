New play to address sensitive issues

CULTURAL taboos, cannibalism, inter-familial marriage and witchcraft or sorcery in PNG are some of the themes explored in a new play written and directed by Andrew Kuliniasi.

Kuliniasi, a well-known Moresby Arts Theatre actor, writer and director, had taken on the challenge of writing about such sensitive issues was surprising enough.

The fact that the writer was still a high school student was even more remarkable.

Kuliniasi’s play, Meisoga was set on Misima Island in Milne Bay.

He said he wrote the play to help preserve PNG culture.

“PNG is rich in culture. There is so much material out there to write songs and books and plays about,” Kuliniasi said.

“But if we don’t do that, our culture dies. Who we are dies. That’s scary. There won’t be anything unique about us. That’s why I’m putting on the show, to inspire people to write about our amazing country.

“Meisoga is the biggest clan on Misima Island today, they spread all throughout the island mainly, in the three main villages: Eiaus, Awaibi and Liak.

“The actual story of Sine Kepu and her clan, the Meisoga, has been lost through time, thus prompting me to tell her and the clan’s story in historical fiction.”

According to Kuliniasi, the factors driving Meisoga’s narrative were fear and the primal instinct of fight or flight.

“During the time when the play is set, the world was a dangerous place,” he said.

“Cannibalism and sorcery were the norm and that is why people did not marry outside their clan.

“This invokes open references in the play to inter-familial marriage and other cultural practices we may find unacceptable today, but which in the past were very much a part of how society operated.”

The play will feature an all-PNG cast and with PNG music.

Moresby Arts Theatre is presenting the play from March 16 onwards.

For further information about dates, performance times and ticketing, please email secretary@moresbyartstheatre.org

