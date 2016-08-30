New PMV routes ready by year-end, Terema says

By DELLYANNE ILAI

THE Road Traffic Authority (RTA) will publish new PMV bus routes in Port Moresby before the end of year, an official says.

RTA chief executive officer Nelson Terema told The National yesterday that a team commissioned by the authority has until next month to complete the initial study of population and new routes should be identified apart from the existing ones.

“The new routes will only be determined according to the outcome of the demand,” Terema said.

This also includes the new roads like the 9-Mile to Gerehu Road, the Taurama Road, Poreporena Highway and others under construction within the National Capital District, he said.

He also urged the public to understand that no detailed information on the new RTA would reach the public unless all necessary processes were completed.

He said only the RTA was in charged of allocating new routes and not the National Capital District Commission, whose responsibility is the upkeep of public transport infrastructure like bus terminals.

According to Department of Transport and Infrastructure Secretary Roy Mumu, the data collection programme was implemented as per RTA board approval. The former Land transport Board, based on a 2005 study, identified 25 bus routes in the city and allocated 60 buses to each of them.

The RTA has been planning to conduct a study to determine if the current limit of 1500 buses would be sufficient, he said.

Mumu told The National that the board was aware that some bus operators have not attempted to renew their licence in the last three years.

Because of a gap of 800 PMV, licences were created and needed to be filled so the RTA board advertised for applications recently.

Mumu said, however, there has been no change to ceiling to the number of buses operating in the city.

