New police graduates to be deployed for election duties

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says that recent graduates of the Bomana Police College will be deployed for election duties throughout the country.

“The constabulary is already networking with other relevant state agencies in preparation for this upcoming national election.

“So you recruits will soon have a taste of being actually engaged and involved in security operations for the election,” Baki told new probationary constables at their graduation parade last Friday.

It was the pass-out parade of recruit intake 1 of last year.

Baki said 2017 was the year of discipline and urged all policemen and women to uphold the constabulary’s discipline values.

“I have reintroduced the year of discipline in 2017 and expect all members of the constabulary including you all 242 recruits to uphold these values.

“I expect you to strictly enforce these values because our aim is to eradicate the rot and regain the confidence and trust of our people.”

Baki said that the only way to win the public’s trust and confidence was to demonstrate Godly principles in everything they did, whether at work or outside their working environment.

He challenged the probationary constables to work hard in the next 18-month competency acquisition programme to become fully-fledged members of the constabulary.

“Over the next 18 months, I will assess your performance and decide whether you should become permanently enlisted as members of the constabulary.”

Baki said this assessment period was critical because probationary constables who stepped out of line faced the risk of being immediately dismissed and not given a second chance to re-enter the force.

