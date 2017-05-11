New polling area concerns officials, candidates

THE creation of a polling area at Sigorok Barracks in North Waghi, Jiwaka, is causing concerns because it is too far and too dangerous for some voters.

The change sees the removal of the six polling stations in Banz local level government and three in Nondugl local level government.

Yesterday, Jiwaka election manager Rossie Pandihau said the change was done without her knowledge and consent, and some candidates have raised their concerns with her.

Pandihau is now taking the matter up with her operation manager in Port Moresby.

Sigorok Barracks has never been a registered polling area before, said Paul Wan, one of the 29 North Waghi Open candidates running under the ticket of PNG Grassroots United Front party.

He said the nearest registered polling station to Sigorok Barracks is Kendu 2.

According to copies obtained by The National of registered wards and polling places in Banz local level governments, Sigorok Barracks now includes Boliba 1, Boliba 2, Tolu 1, Tolu 2, Kendu 1, and Kendu 2. Polling stations also included from Nondugl local level government are; Kapalku 1, Kapalku 2, and Numbkora.

Wan said the change would make the people of Nondugl travel about 15kms to be able to vote.

He said last year, the people of Kapalku 1, 2, and Numbkora fought with Boliba 1 and 2 using high-powered guns and while eight people were killed there had been no peace ceremony held.

“I do not know how they want to put all warring tribes together in a new polling area,” he said.

Wan said the Kwiona 2 polling station is about 2km from Banz town but that has now been moved into Banz town.

He said “some desperate people” are manipulating the process.

