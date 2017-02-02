New power project for city

PNG Power Ltd (PPL) is implementing new power projects this year to improve electricity power supply to the Port Moresby grid.

The main projects include the construction of a new substation at Kilakila and installation of a temporary 25-megawatt containerised power plant at Moitaka power station.

In a statement, PPL chief executive officer Chris Bais said the engineers were doing maintenance on PPL’s existing generators at Moitaka and Kanudi power stations to increase load demand and improve generation reliability.

He said construction of the new Kilakila substation was co-funded by the Asian Development Bank and the government.

“The purpose of this project is to enforce supply to the central business development areas, including new developments at Ela Beach and Paga Hill areas,” Bais said.

“This will relieve overloading on the feeders supplying customers, mainly out of Konedobu, Boroko, Waigani and Bomana substations.”

The new 40mw substation will be built near Kilakila village and it will connect to the existing 66-kilo volt (kV) transmission lines from the Rouna hydro power stations.

Bais said maintenance work on the diesel generators and gas turbines at Moitaka and Kanudi power stations was in progress.

PPL plans to increase its current generation capacity of 150mw to 190mg for Port Moresby before next year.

