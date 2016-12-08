New priest ordained in Wabag

BISHOP Arnold Orowae of Wabag Diocese ordained a new priest in Wabag, Enga last Thursday.

Deacon Andrew Sopyale from Wapenamanda district, was ordained at Sangurap Cathedral Parish last Thursday.

Bishop Orowae said that being a priest was to live a poor life and serve the people of God.

“Whoever chooses to work in the house of God must not have any wealth,” he said.

“For this nothingness, God can shine because he has got space in our heart.

“We must shine for the good news of the lord in our life so that wherever we go, we must go in his will and likeness.”

Bishop Orowae also said proclaiming the good news and obeying the Lord’s will was not only the work of a priest but all believers have the responsibility of leading others to follow God.

He said thousands of Catholic Christians from all over Enga as well as those from other denominations witnessed and take part in the ordination mass.

Andrew Sopyale is from Pausa in Pompabus Parish, in Wapanemanda district.

Andrew lost his father Simon Sopyale in 2010 when he was in his second year at Fatima Seminary.

He continued to Bomana Seminary with assistance from his mother, Lucy Kindupuwan but she also died in 2012.

“I got strength from my mother when my father died but I was totally lost when my mother died,” said Sopyale.

“My heart was torn apart and I felt emptiness in my vocation when my parents passed away.

“I was thinking of quitting my priesthood vocation.”

However, he said that the tears and sadness in his life have given him strength and courage to continue to the day of his ordination.

Like this: Like Loading...