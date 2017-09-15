New procurement legislation needed

I COMMEND Finance Minister James Marape on his stand to push for the enactment of a new Procurement Act in the Parliament.

Successive governments have turned a blind eye on introducing and passing such laws, consequently allowing millions of kina to fall into foreign purses.

The current Public Finance (Management) Act and other supporting legislations are no longer applicable in this era.

The new procurement act should encompass explicit provisions that cater for local contractors to participate meaningfully in the development of this nation.

In that way, the people of Papua New Guinea will take ownership and feel responsible for the development of this nation.

I urge all MPs, including those in the Opposition, to support this bill, have it tabled for debate and passed as soon as possible.

LK Nane

Downtown,

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...