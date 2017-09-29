New provincial offices eyed to help teachers

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) will set up offices in all provinces to help with appointments and teachers’ issues.

Commissioner operations Mathew Pobaya said the commission was trying to set up offices in all 22 provinces to cut down costs and reduce the burden of sending officers to deal with teachers’ matters as is the case in most provinces.

He said TSC currently has offices in Chimbu, Enga, Western Highlands, Madang, East New Britain and NCD and will open an office in Morobe next.

Pobaya said the TSC office in Morobe did not open sooner because of cash flow problems.

He said officers from the provincial offices of the commission would assist provincial education boards in appointments and with teachers’ salary and leave fare issues.

“Instead of the commissioner going to provinces, officers on the ground will assist and deal with provinces,” said Pobaya.

The TSC is the employer of registered teachers under Education Department teaching in primary schools, secondary schools, technical institutions and teachers colleges.

The teachers are employed and registered through gazetted appointments according to the Education and TSC Acts. Meanwhile, the TSC wants all teachers to upgrade their qualification.

Pobaya said the commission expected all certificate teachers in elementary and primary schools to have diplomas, and teachers in high and secondary school to have degrees starting next year and beyond

