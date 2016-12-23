New ‘religion’ gaining momentum, churches must act now

While PNG is celebrating Christmas with the rest of the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ the Saviour of the world, a pagan religion is gaining foothold in Port Moresby and is sweeping our innocent and unsuspecting people into its pagan worship rituals called “Yoga for Life”.

Our vulnerable people are being lured into this eastern mystic yoga meditation and exercises without realising the deadly satanic influences working behind the scenes to manipulate and control their minds.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India and is deeply rooted in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism worship. Yoga was developed by the Indus-Sarasvati civilisation in northern India thousands of years ago.

The word Yoga was first mentioned in the oldest Hindu sacred text called Rig Veda. The Vedas were a collection of texts containing songs, dances, body postures, exercises, meditation and other worship rituals used by the Vedic priests called Brahmans in their worship services.

Yoga in Indian traditions is more than physical exercise, it has a strong meditative and spiritual core to it.

May we ask which supernatural entity or deity the yoga for Life disciples in NCD are directing their meditation and prayers to? Obviously it is not directed toward our Christian God of the Bible and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Yoga meditation is clearly directed at a spiritual force that is diametrically opposed to God which the Bible calls Satan or Lucifer. Satan is the originator of all heathen religions in the world including the yoga religion which is designed to deceive humanity into worshipping anything other than the one and only true Creator.

PNG is predominantly a Christian nation and we highly value and cherish our Christian heritage.

The Judeo-Christian God of Heaven and Jesus Christ takes centre stage in PNG and the Holy Bible is accepted as the Sacred Word of God that provides light, instruction, inspiration and revelation for humanity.

Therefore, we must vigilantly guard against infiltration of pagan religions into our country.

Church leaders and Christians across the country should strongly condemn this demonic religion that NCD Governor Powes Parkop is introducing into the country and is personally leading the group in the nation’s capital.

Bonny Igime

NCD

