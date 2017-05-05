New road boost for rural economy

THE Government’s partnership with companies in the country such as Oil Search Ltd has boosted infrastructure development, a priest says.

Father Mark Buka, a Catholic diocesan priest in the Erave parish, said one such project was the Erave-Samberigi Road.

He said the road “is changing peoples’ lives and will boost economic development and business activities” for people living along the road.

The eastern end covers Samberigi valley, Yanguli and Walo.

The western end begins at the Erave government station up to Tiapili and Marorogo villages.

It is one of Oil Search’s projects.

Simon Taguna, a security officer with a landowner company at the western end of the road said: “We are seeing cash flow through this project.

“Our people are able to buy store goods and basic necessities from Mt. Hagen.”

