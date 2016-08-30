New road coming to village

ABOUT 15,000 people living in the Karamui LLG in Chimbu will have access to the new 16km road which cost nearly K6.5 million.

The road from Olegain to Talpakul was built under the supervision of the Department of Works through its provincial office.

The project was funded under the provincial services improvement programme and the Simbu provincial government’s recurrent budget.

This road has finally linked the Karamui people, who will now access basic government services, conduct business while getting exposed to outside world, according to provincial administrator Joe Kunda Naur.

“Connecting people by road is very important,” Kunda told The National yesterday.

Not only would the Karamui people access better government services like proper health and education, but they also would have the opportunity to engage in growing crops for livelihood, he said.

Karamui produced quality cocoa, peanuts and coffee, Kunda said.

The road is a milestone for this remote district, which accounts for more than half of Chimbu’s land mass.

Kunda said developing untouched rural areas where the majority of people lived should now become a priority to ensure they have the same access of basic services as other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, he said the Chimbu provincial administration was also working on a Karamui Special Development Authority bill to be passed by the provincial assembly.

He said the intention of the bill was to ensure there were protective measures for Karamui as an area of social and economic development, environment protection, resource exploitation, protection and preservation of traditional and cultural practices and others.

