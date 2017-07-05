New road half complete

By Alphonse Porau

The construction of the new road linking Tokarara and June Valley to Hanuabada in National Capital District is half complete, according to the project consultants.

MC Infrastructure managing director Graham Moody told The National yesterday that contractors China Harbour Engineering Construction (CHEC) have laid asphalt on the road from the Waigani intersection up to June Valley and were still working on the section to Hanuabada bypass.

“CHEC have asphalted both sides of the road from the Waigani intersection up to June Valley.

“They are now installing the overhead lights and soon will do the line marking and install traffic signs.

“They are still working on the section from June Valley to Hunuabada bypass doing earth work.

“This will not be complete until December.”

Moody said they would progressively open sections of the road to users as they complete the other works such lights, signs, footpaths, etc.

The K8O million road project funded by the National Capital District Commission through a Bank of South Pacific loan began early last year and was due to be completed in September but was given an extension because of land issues with people living in June Valley.

