New safe haven opens for victims of domestic and sexual abuse

A NEW building at Mt Hagen General Hospital, Western Highlands, has opened for the Family Support Centre to help women, children and men who have been victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The centre was completed last month by a local contractor. It was funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in partnership with the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority.

Mt Hagen General Hospital section supervisor for obstetrics and gynaecology, Sister Edith Namba, said the centre would provide a private and secure setting for survivors of family and sexual violence to access the professional support they needed.

“With this centre the province can make greater progress towards improving its services by reaching out to all the survivors and at the same time promoting healthy family living,” she said. “Gender-based, family and sexual violence are among the biggest issues affecting families in Western Highlands and they need to be addressed collectively by government and all other stakeholders.”

Sr Namba said the old centre provided psychological first aid for survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence, including rape and child abuse.

“Staff have already moved into the new building and will be able to expand their services.

Red Cross officially handed over the keys last Thursday. Kakhaber Khasaia, of the Red Cross’s Mt Hagen office, said the organisation was delighted to help build the centre.

“We know that family and sexual violence is all too common in the Highlands region and this investment will help survivors rebuild their lives.” Khasaia said.

Khasaia said the centre would also offer medical treatment apart from referrals for counselling, legal support and other services.

The Mt Hagen Family Support Centre has been conducting medical examinations since 2009 and treated more than 400 survivors last year. It expects to be seeing more people in its new building.

Red Cross is working in the highlands region to protect and assist people affected by tribal fighting. and other types of violence in the provinces of Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela.

