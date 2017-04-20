New school to boost education in Huon Gulf

A NEW primary school was commissioned at Kobo village at the mouth of Waria River in Morobe LLG by Huon Gulf district education officials and MP Ross Seymour.

The commissioning of the Kobo Primary School was an Easter present to Kobo villagers.

The establishment of the school is the result community efforts and will be a relief for the village children who have been walking long distances to the nearby Toyare and Eu primary schools.

District education service manager Moses Wanga said with the opening of Kobo, Huon Gulf district now has 60 primary schools.

“This school was not established in the interest of the administration but you community have put your efforts to see it established because establishing a school is not easy.

“When people are present a school is there, no people no school,” he said.

Wanga told the villagers that education was life and if there was no education people would not fully understand life.

He said that education would bring light to understand what was right and what was wrong.

“You wanted it. The school has been established so you must take ownership of the school.”

He said that the current year three students would become the pioneers of the school.

“You will get knowledge out of this school and the children that are in year three this year will be setting the history to become the first products of the school,” Wanga said.

Meanwhile, the district development authority chief executive officer Aaron Ambang assured the community that the district would provide the students in elementary and primary with school uniforms.

Seymour presented K13000 to the new school.

He also made a commitment to build one double classroom at the school.

