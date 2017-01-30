New school to enrol school leavers

A NEW school was established to cater for the growing number of school leavers in the Huon Gulf district in Morobe.

Huon Life Skills Training School, located along 12-Mile in Lae, is affiliated with AOG church to provide an avenue for school leavers to further their education.

Principal Pastor Mervyn Gabarura said the institution aims to provide a second chance to school leavers in the district who never received an offer to continue.

“Grade 8 leavers in the district can be enrolled here to Grade 9. Grade 10 leavers can upgrade their marks here as well,” he said.

Gabarura said they have a large double classroom to cater for the students and the students who are interested would go through a pre-enrollment test in Feb 6.

He said many students score good marks but are not able to continue as there are limited spaces available to cater for only few.

“We are working in partnership with the Lae Community College to help facilitate the running of the school,” he said.

“They will be assisting us with materials and tutors to teach the students.”

He said students can start enrolling this year.

