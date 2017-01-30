New schools left out

ALLOW me to express my view about the Education Department’s warning to school managements and boards not to charge unnecessary fees to students. My concern is: what about some of the new schools that are not registered or registered but have not received any formal documents from the authorities. I think such schools are not eligible for the Tuition Fee Free (TFF) funds hence, they will not have any operational funds to begin the academic year. If these schools are not provided TFF funds, they should be allowed to charge reasonable fees to help them to operate while waiting for necessary approval of registration.

AK 43

Simbu

