New shop minimises shopping constraints for locals

By GYNNIE KERO

THE people of Yawasoro along the west coast of East Sepik will no longer have to travel into Wewak town to shop for groceries.

A new shopping centre, Maosen Investments, opened its doors for business recently. It is an arm of the Sea View Hotel at Wewak Hill in Wewak town.

Owner Jerry Huang said he decided to set up the shopping centre to cater for the demand of people in the Yawasoro area.

He said travelling to town for shopping was a struggle for the people. The shopping centre offers a wide range of goods from food to electronic household items.

East Sepik police commander Peter Philip urged locals to take ownership of any development taking place around them.

Philip said investors were in the province to do business which meant providing services for the communities.

He said there were plans for three police officers to live in the new police houses at Yawasoro.

Wewak Town mayor Charles Malenki commended Maosen Investments for establishing a shopping centre in an area which most of the time was branded as one of the most notorious in Wewak district.

