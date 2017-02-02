New soccer body rises

By LARRY ANDREW

THE move to start the Federation of Football PNG has garnered support of football associations, former players and supporters in Morobe.

The man behind the formation of the association is Hekari Football Association president John Kapi Natto.

Kapi Natto met with officials from the Lae Football Association, Lahi Football Association and smallers associations in the Bulolo Urban Football Association (BUFA), Situm and Finschaffen.

Morobe is arguably one of the country’s leading provinces in soccer and thus the first choice for the new federation’s campaign for support.

Kapi Natto is expected to visit other centres in coming weeks.

The Hekari boss told media that the move to form the new association was because of his disillusionment with the PNGFA after its congress last year in Kimbe was attended by a handful of representatives from member associations.

He said despite a lack of quorom, the assembled few saw fit to continue the unpopular tenure of incumbent president David Chung in spite of his attempts to challenge him in an election.

“The 12 associations that backed for the PNGFA presidency are now behjind the move to form this new federation,” Kapi Natto said.

“They have done so out of the best interests of football in this country which was not served by what happened in Kimbe last December.”

Kapi Natto said despite not having the support of the majority of associations, Chung managed to return as president be excluding unsupportive associations from the ballot through suspensions in the lead up to the AGM.

Kapi Natto said he could not tolerate the situation and was compelled to act by forming a break away body. The elections of the executives to head the Federation of Football PNG (FFPNG) will take place on March 8.

Like this: Like Loading...