New staff houses to be built

FIVE new staff houses for Daru General Hospital will be built this year, chief executive officer Orpah Tugo says.

Tugo told The National that the existing staff houses were all built in 1963 and most of them have deteriorated or collapsed and were not in state for staff to live in.

“All the houses that were built in 1963 are run down, they are wearing and tearing and falling apart, what we are doing is we are renting a lot of places to put our staff in,” she said

“We need to put up more buildings and the National Planning (Department) has given us K5 million.

