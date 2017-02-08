New study centre enables teachers to further their education

ELEMENTARY school teachers in Rabaul district can now upgrade their qualifications in compliance with education division requirements.

This follows the establishment of a new Flexible Open and Distance Education centre in the district.

According to a statement, the Began Study Centre, an affiliate of the East New Britain Provincial Flexible Open and Distance Education Centre at Nangananga, began conducting entry tests last month.

Eliuda Burua, owner and founder of the centre based at Ratung village in the Balanataman LLG said the centre was established especially to assist registered elementary school teachers who were now required to be upgraded from their Grade 10 certificates to Grade 12 certificates.

Burua said since most elementary school teachers in ENB were liable to be omitted from the payroll due to their level of Grade 10 qualifications.

It prompted him to open up this study centre to assist them undertake Adult Matriculation studies at his Centre.

Burua said every year a lot of Grade 10 and Grade 12 students in Rabaul district and the province did not qualify for tertiary institutions due to the gradings on their certificates.

Hence this was another reason why he decided to give them a second chance to upgrade through the study centre to enable them to have more opportunities and advance in life.

