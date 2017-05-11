New substation aimed at boosting power supply

PNG Power is setting up a substation at Gerehu to boost power supply in Port Moresby in preparation for major events like next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in the city.

The company has budgeted K60 million for a plan to ensure there is sufficient supply during the summit and it will be joined onto the Gerehu substation, which will improve the power system in the Port Moresby grid.

PPL chairman Andrew Ogil said it was another boost to the power system in Port Moresby. The National Executive Council has approved a 50 megawatt power project operated by Oil Search and Kumul Petroleum.

“We are going to do a 66kilovolt line from Gerehu to join the new Independent Power Project undertaken by Oil Search and Kumul Petroleum,” Ogil said.

“They will form part of this power supply in Port Moresby and it will be installed at the LNG site.

“It’s along the lines with what PPL is promoting, green and renewable energy better than thermal.”

Ogil said PPL had aging equipment but demand for power was increasing.

“There is a plan for the Port Moresby grid which started in 2014, part of that plan is to upgrade Rouna Hydro Power which is being done and under construction at the moment.

“We are not stopping here, we looking at other areas like the Ramu grid and Gezelle.

“There is replacement of some of the smaller and aging generators.

“We can’t fix everything overnight but we are making some genuine efforts. We are doing what we can to try to slowly but surely upgrade where necessary to bring up facilities to optimum level.”

