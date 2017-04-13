New system to boost EU, PNG trade

TRADE between the European Union and PNG is expected to be enhanced through the adoption of a Single Window system for the effective flow information by Government entities.

This was the focus of discussions at the Single Window Feasibility Study Workshop hosted by EU Trade Related Assistance Project in Port Moresby last week.

The workshop was attended by 36 officials from 20 Government departments and agencies identified as requiring access to the Single Window system.

Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry Trade Division First Assistant Secretary Richard Yakam highlighted the importance of a Single Window initiative to facilitate trade and provide economic prosperity for PNG.

Single Window short-term expert Anthony Tissington said the system aimed to “expedite and simplify information flows between traders and government, allowing traders to lodge information with a single body to fulfill all import or export-related requirements”.

Participants at the workshop provided their feedback on specific requirements for access to a Single Window, such as the issue of import and export permits.

