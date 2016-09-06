New system of recording deaths needed

MINISTER for Health and HIV/AIDS Michael Malabag says the country needs a new system to record morbidity and mortality rates and births.

“The current system we are using in PNG to record deaths from different infectious diseases needs a total overhaul,” Malabag said.

“Even we do not know the births or the population in this country. We need to place one of the most reliable systems to reflect not only deaths but also births and by gender to understand the burden of diseases, therefore we need to act fast.”

Speaking during the opening of a weeklong 52nd National Medical Symposium in Alotau, Milne Bay on Sunday, Malabag said that discussions in the forum would give the Department of Health clarity on systems that were in place.

The theme of the symposium, “Global Burden of Diseases: Epidemiology and Trends in PNG” befits the journey to the second phase of the National Health Plan 2011-2020.

Malabag has declared that his government was keen in supporting the health sector.

“The next few days in the discussions will inform and provide epidemiological situation, diseases and conditions we will be facing during 2016-2020,” Malabag said.

“The Government is fond of finding ways to translate the findings and resolutions of medical professionals into policy and plan,” he said adding that the policies and plans would address health priorities more effectively.

The Government is committed in supporting key priority areas despite every day challenges. These priority areas include:

Free primary health care and subsidised specialised health services policy;

Improving health facilities and equipment;

Human resource redress and planning;

Medical supplies improvement;

Provincial health authorities and health reforms;

Effective partnership with Church Health Services; and,

Improving governance.