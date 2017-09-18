New team picked for Lady Zeming

TEWAI-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo announced last week in Lae that a new management would be in place to manage the district’s vessel mv Lady Zeming.

Bomareo said in the past, there had been more than one management trying to run the vessel and it had not served its purpose.

He said the vessel was bought with district services improvement programme fund and must serve the people.

The vessel was to have made its first trip out last Friday after it was grounded sometime ago.

Bomareo appointed Saul Manase as overall operations manager, Andrew Musalu as operations manager and Akaiya Eomu as the secretary for the operations of mv Lady Zeming.

Other management positions will be filled later.

Currently the mv Lady Zeming is operating under Tewasi Holdings Limited, a business arm of Tewai-Siassi district.

“I have heard that Tewai-Siassi district development authority is pumping big money into Tewasi Holdings Limited but I have never heard of any financial report,” Bomareo said.

“This is why I will now get people on merit regardless of where they come from to work with the company, while we try to get the ship up and running.”

He told the media that while the ship is running, other in-house matters would be looked into to ensure any problems regarding the vessel was solved.

Workers on mv Lady Zeming and those on the ground were assured that their issues would be looked at.

