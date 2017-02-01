New tech college to be built in Hela

A TECHNICAL college will be built for K1 million in the Koroba district of Hela, according to Philimon Porolia, chairman of the Sinali Hagu Investment Limited.

Porolia, from Tagitagi in South Koroba, said the college was to be named after the late Mark Mandipi. The company had been planning it since 2000.

Mandipi was the former chief petroleum inspector for the Petroleum and Energy Department.

Hela last week passed the K441.1 million budget for 2017.

“One of the key areas of development is education and with the budget of K30 million, K1 million have been allocated for the Late Mark Mandipi Technical College project,” Porolia said.

“It is one of the high-impact projects nominated during the 2009 Kokopo Umbrella Benefit Sharing Agreement and other meetings conducted by the PDL 09 clans in the district.”

The college will be built next to the Koroba Secondary School.

