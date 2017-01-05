New technology vital in agriculture

AGRICULTURISTS and extension specialists in the field need to be updated on new technologies, innovations and knowledge so that they, in turn, can transfer them on to the farmers says a research officer.

Amelia Na’aru of the Papua New Guinea Investment Promotion Authority said one of the factors that contributed to the decline in agricultural productivity and production is the lack of knowledge, which is a consequence of unavailability or lack of information to the majority of the rural and agricultural community in PNG.

Speaking during the opening of the solar powered rope and washer pump project at the National Agriculture Research Institute, Southern Region Centre in Laloki, recently, she said farmers need reliable and up to date information on farming activities, marketing information, trade and consumer preferences to make appropriate decisions on which agriculture activities or enterprises they should invest in for income generation.

She said this shortage of information on up to date or current agricultural packages has been made even more profound as a result of reduction in extension staff and poor quality of the extension delivery system.

She said the initiative by the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), the Korean Organisation for International Corporate Agency (KOICA) and the National Agriculture Research Institute in assisting farmers with the solar powered project is a step in the right direction that will greatly help farmers to farm better.

Na’aru described the new technology has an economically benefit at a lesser cost that will help smallholders farmers in the development of their farm and also encourage NARI to continue in partnering with international organisations in delivering services to the smallholders in PNG.

She said PNG is very dependent on the extractive industry and we forget that these resources are non – renewable thus investing in agriculture will sustain the economy.

