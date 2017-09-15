New uniforms to boost morale of registry staff

By HELEN TARAWA

The Office of the Registry of Political Parties has received a facelift to its corporate image, thanks to the new uniforms that were launched on Wednesday.

Director corporate services Peter Wotomu said they waited for three years to finally get the uniforms.

“It took us a while to get the uniforms and they will give boost our office’s corporate image,” Wotomu said.

He said the uniforms were purchased from Australia through Promojam PNG Ltd at a cost of K87,000.

Wotomu said the Office of the Registry of Political Parties, which was established under an Act of Parliament, has 25 staff.

“We have a total of about 36 staff in strength but due to the financial constraints in the public service, we only have 25 at the moment,” he said.

“We are not allowed to recruit any further although there are about nine vacant positions.

“Hopefully, we will do the recruitment once our financial situation improves and we get the approval from treasury and finance departments.”

The Office of the Registry of Political Parties has four divisions – the executive division headed by the registrar, funding and disclosure, policy and research and corporate services.

Wotomu said the new uniforms would be morale booster for the staff.

“There are other sister departments and agencies who are in formal attire and it’s only proper that the office is now able to have a corporate uniform they can be proud of.”

