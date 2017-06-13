New university to reduce burden: PM

THE new Western Pacific University will reduce a major burden on Highlands parents who face hardship when they send their children to universities in other parts of the nation.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill highlighted the benefits of the university in Southern Highlands and said he was impressed with the initial phase of construction work there.

The prime minister made an unannounced site visit at the weekend.

“It will not be long before this new university is fully operational. Our children will then have higher education closer to home, and parents will not have to be as concerned about funding or safety as they are when they are studying a long way from home.”

The Prime minister said while the PNC-led Government was strengthening free education and healthcare, Don Polye’s Opposition wanted to scrap the policies and turn the clock back.

“The Opposition are not concerned about the education of your children, and they will not fund the construction of new universities,” O’Neill said.

“They want to go back to the Somare years where nothing happened, there were no new schools or universities, no new hospitals.

“Our coalition government cares about the future and education of our children, and we will do whatever it takes to continue these services after the 2017 elections.

“Around the country we are improving training for healthcare workers, teachers and other professions needed to make our country stronger.”

O’Neill said the construction of the university was proceeding well and facilities were taking shape.

“I am impressed with the early construction work on the institutional houses for academic staff and the administration building of the Western Pacific University.

“The Western Pacific University will enroll upto 6,000 students and bring in lecturers and academics from Papua New Guinea and around the Pacific.”

In addition to accommodation facilities on the 19ha site, other amenities include the library, lecture buildings and recreation facilities.

The university will become PNG’s fifth State-owned university and the seventh in the country.

Newly-appointed Higher Education Secretary Fr Jan Czuba, who has been the force behind the Divine Word University in Madang, has been tasked to manage the construction and establishment of the university.

Like this: Like Loading...