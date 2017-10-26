New website, logo for SMEC

THE Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation has launched its new logo and website.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Wera Mori said the people were now able to harness opportunities offered by the corporation to participate in business activities and become self-reliant.

Mori said the corporation was to empower citizens to participate in economic activities.

The need for a new logo and website came about after the Small Business Development Corporation Act 1990, which regulated small and medium enterprises development, was replaced by the Small and Medium Enterprises Act 2014.

The Smec was established by the SME Corp Act 2014.

To modernise the institution and to define the corporate and functional mandate, the new corporate logo was created to define its core corporate function and the government’s vision for its establishment.

Mori said the launching was significant as it sent a signal that Smec was prepared and serious in carrying out its function.

He said it was there to give people opportunities or create avenues to participate in the economy.

