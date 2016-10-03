New Zealand school first to join solar buddy scheme

QUEENSTOWN schoolchildren will be the first in New Zealand to fund and build solar lights for youngsters in developing nations.

Remarkables Primary School has signed up to a scheme run by not-for-profit organisation Solar Buddy.

Pupils aged nine and 10 will raise NZ$20 (K45.33) each to cover the cost of materials and shipping, then assemble the lights in science classes.

The lights will be sent to children in Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, along with handwritten notes from the children who made them.

Kerosene lanterns are the principal source of light in developing nations but they are dangerous and damage the environment.

Solar Buddy NZ co-ordinator Kate Rowland said: “It’s about combating energy poverty and moving to renewable energy.

“It benefits the children on both sides. The educational pack covers everything, all sorts of topics – renewable energy, poverty, geography, and then putting the lights together.”

The Buddy2Buddy scheme was launched in Australia and China earlier this year and lights have been sent to communities in Uganda, Somalia and PNG. They use the lights for reading, homework and toilet trips.

Related