New Zealand shares rally on A2 Milk forecast

NEW Zealand shares rose yesterday, joining a global rally.

A2 Milk was up after raising its full-year revenue guidance, Fletcher Building and Tegel Group climbed from their recent lows and Spark rose on demand for its attractive yield.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 112.2 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 7335.14. Within the index, 33 stocks gained, 14 fell and three were unchanged. Turnover was $272 million, including $122 million in Spark shares.

Shares rose on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq Composite Index reaching a record high, and key equity benchmarks rose across Asia as investors responded to what’s seen as a market-friendly presidential election outcome in France and US President Donald Trump’s imminent announcement on corporate tax cuts.

“There’s a risk-on feel to it,” said Greg Smith, head of research at Fat Prophets in Auckland.

A2 led the index higher, rising 7.8 per cent to a record $3.45 after the milk marketer forecast revenue of $525 million in the year ending June 30, up from $352.8 million a year earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...