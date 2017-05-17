Newcomers Yamaros happy to be part of NSL comp

NEWCOMERS into the National Soccer League, Yamaros, are pleased to be participating in this year’s Papua New Guinea Football Association-sanctioned semi-professional competition, team manager Micah Kaneng says.

Travelling with the Port Moresby-based side to play their first NSL game last weekend against PNG Besta United FC in Lae, which they drew 1-all, Kaneng said their club’s inclusion would provide a platform for more players to gain exposure in the semi-professional competition this year.

Kaneng said their side was made up of a lot of new players who have never played in the semi-professional level and one of their objectives was to expose their talents to the PNGFA.

“I think our players performed well in their first game on Saturday and we are looking forward to our up and coming games,” he said.

“I think we will play the defending champions Lae City Dwellers this weekend in Port Moresby and it will be a good game to test our new players against a side that has a lot of experience.

“We have experienced strikers like Patrick Aisa and Jamal Seeto in our squad and we are very grateful of that because they can give us the striking power we need against the Dwellers.”

Kaneng also acknowledged sponsors, Vitis Industries Ltd, who are making it possible for the club to participate in the National Soccer League.

National Soccer League competition manager Simon Koima acknowledged the participation of Yamaros and confirmed that the franchise was not a replacement of Southern Strikers who are yet to sort out their in-house issues if they are to participate in the National Soccer League.

“Yamaros is the late inclusion and we are happy that they have come in,” Koima said.

“It is good for them and their players but for Southern Strikers they have to get their act together quickly if they want to play.”

