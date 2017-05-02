Newcrest begins exploration on island

THE Newcrest Mining Limited is conducting exploration on Tatau Island in New Ireland for copper and gold deposits.

In its recently released quarterly report, it said exploration had begun on Tatau Island as part of Newcrest’s option and farm-in agreement with St Barbara Limited to look for copper-gold porphyry-related deposits.

Tatau is an island in the Tabar Group to the east of New Ireland and about a mile south of Simberi Island.

According to Newcrest, target generation exploration is presently being conducted over several priority porphyry target areas to define future drill targets.

In a recent interview, New Ireland Provincial Government Mining, Lands and Commerce director Brian Hosea told The National that the provincial government was in consultation with Mineral Resources Authority regarding the project.

“We are in consultation with MRA. That is still on the drawing board,” Hosea said.

“We need to have things in place like briefing the Governor (to see) where we want to go. We also need to have all agreements signed – landowner agreements, memorandum of agreements, integrated benefit packages to do with the project.”

The province has Newcrest’s Lihir gold mining project and St Barbara’s Simberi operation. Nautilus Minerals is also developing the first seabed mining project in the province.

Hosea had previously said NIPG had been working closely with local landowners as the province will now play host to three mining projects.

He said the provincial government is aware of the importance of local participation in the mining projects.

