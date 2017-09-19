Newcrest celebrates successful partnership with PNG

NEWCREST Papua New Guinea is proud to be long-term partner in the country, paying millions of kina in taxes and royalties to the economy, an official says.

Country manager Peter Aitsi said the company issued the statement as employees and partners joined the rest of the country in celebrating the 42nd anniversary of independence.

Newcrest said its economic and social contributions to the country included:

Contribution to the Government revenue through taxes and royalties;

K84 million paid in royalties to national, provincial and local level governments, and landowners, plus K157 million in taxes;

K189 million in salaries and wages to Papua New Guinea employees; and,

K965 million paid for goods, services and contracts from local providers.

“In the FY2017, these benefits flowing into the Papua New Guinea economy amounted to around K1.5 billion,” a company statement said.

Staff at the Kavieng office took part in the Independence Day celebrations.

It had a stall at the Court House Oval and donated prizes to the games.

The Lihir Mine employees and business partners also participated in a flag-raising ceremony and joined in the parades and celebrations in Londolovit town, which Newcrest sponsored.

