Newcrest earns seat among top mining, metals companies

NEWCREST Mining Limited has welcomed the announcement that it has been admitted to the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

The council is dedicated to improving the safety, social and environmental performance of the mining and metals industry.

It represents 25 of the world’s leading mining and metals companies and more than 30 regional and commodity associations.

It plays a global leadership role in sustainable development in the resources sector.

Newcrest managing director and chief executive Sandeep Biswas said: “We are proud to become the 25th member company of ICMM.

“Newcrest is committed to ICMM principles on sustainable development and is working across our operations to embed them.

“Sustainable mining delivers safe and profitable operations. It means that local communities are engaged and respected, that environmental impacts are assessed and managed, and that business decisions are made ethically and transparently.

“Newcrest’s membership of ICMM provides the opportunity to benchmark our performance and to learn from our global peer companies, and to contribute our own experience in support of ICMM’s efforts to shape global industry standards.”

ICMM’s chief executive Tom Butler welcomed Newcrest as ICMM’s 25th member company.

“I have great pleasure to welcome Newcrest’s CEO Sandeep Biswas at our council meeting. Newcrest have demonstrated their commitment to ICMM’s sustainable development framework across their operations in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Côte d’Ivoire.”

