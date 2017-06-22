Newcrest invests additional US$40 million in AIM-listed firm

NEWCREST has invested a further US$40 million (K124.45 million) in the London AIM-listed company SolGold plc (SolGold), following a US$41.2 million (K128.19 million) capital raising by SolGold. Newcrest is the operator of Lihir gold mine in New Ireland.

In a statement, the company said with the investment communicated to the market on Oct 27 last year, Newcrest now holds 14.54 per cent of the issued equity in SolGold.

SolGold’s principal asset is an 85 per cent interest in the Cascabel project located in Ecuador, which is in the exploration phase.

Managing director and chief executive officer Sandeep Biswas said: “The Cascabel project and surrounding region appear to be prospective and we are pleased to have increased our interest in the region as SolGold continue to increase their drilling activity.”

