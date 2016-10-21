Newcrest makes management changes

NEWCREST has made changes to the company’s executive committee structure.

It said in a statement this included accountability for the Lihir gold mine and the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project, to enable a dedicated focus on strategic priority of profitable growth.

The changes will be effective from January 1, 2017.

Craig Jetson, the general manager at Lihir, has been promoted to be executive general manager of Lihir and Cadia (Australia).

He will be based in Melbourne in his new role once his successor arrives at Lihir.

Newcrest’s managing director and chief executive officer Sandeep Biswas said Jetson had driven significant improvements in the safe operational performance of Lihir.

He had forged effective working relationships with local communities and governments.

Jetson said he was proud of the progress made by Lihir employees to transform Lihir into a world-class operation.

Craig Jones, currently executive general manager Cadia and Morobe mining joint venture, will focus on the company’s medium-term growth project as executive general manager Wafi-Golpu.

Biswas said Jones was instrumental in the delivery of the US$2 billion (K6bn) Cadia East underground block cave mine.

