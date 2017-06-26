Newcrest Mining to use PNG Air as its fixed wing aviation supplier

NEWCREST Mining has confirmed PNG Air as their fixed wing aviation supplier for all services to Lihir Island, New Ireland from August.

PNG Air chief executive officer Muralee Siva said the airline had previous arrangements with Newcrest and the contract would enhance their existing services.

“PNG Air has been providing Newcrest Mining with scheduled passenger services to Lihir Island since October 2014, including transporting Newcrest staff to and from site,” he said.

“We’re very pleased to announce that following the recent tender PNG Air will also provide Newcrest with charter services from Cairns and Port Moresby.

