Newcrest restarts ore extraction at Cadia East

MANAGING director and chief executive of Newcrest Limited Sandeep Biswas has welcomed the restart of ore extraction at Cadia East’s Panel Cave 2 following a remediation and upgrade process.

The remediation and upgrade work required to restart ore extraction was completed consistent with the firm’s emphasis on safe, strong and sustainable operations.

Biswas said: “The Cadia team and our business partners have done an excellent job during the remediation and upgrade process. I am particularly pleased to note that this has been achieved to date without a single recordable injury.”

It is the first time ore would be extracted from Cadia East since the seismic event on April 14, 2017.

The Cadia East mine was placed under a prohibition notice by the New South Wales regulator following the seismic event.

Newcrest submitted remediation and restart plans for Panel Cave 1 and PC2 to the regulator, which resulted in the prohibition notice being lifted, subject to Newcrest complying with these plans.

All remediation and upgrade work on ground support required for the safe restart of PC2 have been completed.

The first phase of the restart plan is a test period during which ore will be drawn from each of the 165 drawbells in PC2.

During this phase, Newcrest will monitor the cave response with the cave seismic monitoring system.

