Newcrest scheme helps communities

THREE communities in Namatanai and a secondary school in Kavieng have benefitted from the Newcrest Mining Limited tax credit scheme of K6 million implemented in the last quarter of the year.

According to Newcrest, the scheme is a Government programme implemented by Newcrest Lihir and the New Ireland government to generate development in the province.

The projects have resulted in better infrastructure for schools, improved health facilities and accessibility to services through the upgrading of the main roads.

“Our focus is on building and maintaining enduring relationships based on mutual respect, active partnership and a long-term commitment,” PNG country manager Peter Aitsi said.

“This approach is best reflected in the way we have implemented and delivered tax credit scheme-funded projects in New Ireland working with the New Ireland provincial government,” he said.

In the last quarter, work was undertaken by the Newcrest Lihir project team to improve infrastructure at Madina Secondary School, and the delivery of water sanitation and health facilities at Nokon, Kabil and Huris.

It helped improve the lives of the people with a population each of more than 1,000. The Madina school which has a roll of 460 had renovations and construction work on 11 staff houses plus the updating of the power reticulation.

Under the Wash programme, 64 ventilated pit latrines were constructed at Kabil, plus 12 rainwater catchments systems with 108,000- liter tanks in Nokon.

Newcrest Mining Limited is the largest gold producer listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) It dates back to 1966, when Newmont Mining Limited established an Australian subsidiary, Newmont Holdings Limited (which subsequently changed its name to Newmont Australia Limited).

Like this: Like Loading...