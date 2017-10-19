Newcrest upgrade road to help improve production

NEWCREST Lihir has improved 8.4km of its 11km haulage road network in the mine area as part of improving and

maintaining safe production in Lihir.

According to Lihir mine operations, mobile maintenance and technical services teams (MMT), under the mining business unit delivered the improvement project, utilising local contractors and suppliers.

The project saw improvements to the road network by widening chicanes and narrow segments to straighter double-lane sections and smoother road surface gradients.

The company said improvements to Lihir’s performance such as these helped increase production and reduce all-in sustaining cost.

“As Lihir returns to profitability, the economic contributions flowing into the PNG economy through royalties and taxes will continue to grow. In the financial year 2017, Lihir paid K84 million in royalties and K157 million in taxes,” a statement from the mine said.

The project has achieved;

Safe truck operation by increasing separation distances;

an increase in the annualised TMM (total material movement) run rate from 40Mt (million tonnes) to 55Mt;

an increased in the UoA (use of availability) of haul trucks from 79 per cent to 89 per cent; and,

A sustained availability of haul trucks at 85 per cent.

Mine manager Iso Ealedona said it was pleasing to see the team deliver the project successfully.

“It is important we prove to ourselves that such a disciplined approach to resolving issues and de-bottlenecking the operation is the way we need to work. This project has set the foundation for more development,” he said.

