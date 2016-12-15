Newspaper staff donate blood to hospital bank

By NAOMI WASE

STAFF of The National donated 21 bags of blood on Monday to the Port Moresby General Hospital in support of its Corporate Blood Drive.

Hospital nursing officer Enoch Kari said it was the second time this year The National staff members had donated blood.

His team collected 21 bags of blood each containing 450mls.

He said donating blood was important because it had a lot of benefit.

“When you donate blood, you are saving someone else’s life as well as yourself,” Kari said.

He said blood donors were tested especially for sexually-transmitted diseases.

“We do blood test for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, syphilis and other STIs so (donors) can know their status,” Kari said.

He said the HIV/AIDS test was vital.

“Indirectly we are educating them on HIV and infections,” he said.

The National staff Micah Tamba said he liked donating blood because he always felt good afterwards.

He said he started donating blood in 2008 and would continue to do so.

Donated blood is used by the hospital to save lives of others.

Like this: Like Loading...