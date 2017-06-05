Next Alotau MP must fund road project

I WISH to raise this point about the upgrading of the Alotau town to Gogosiba patrol posts on the border between Central and Milne Bay.

This is an important national road link that has also been named “Magi Highway” which is the extension from Port Moresby to Alotau town.

I would like to suggest that the next Alotau Open MP plan and fund the improvement of this road link.

There are about five major rivers that the bridges need to be designed and funded.

This road is an economically viable road link having Oil palm development from Hagita, Waigani, Sagarai, Mariawate and Padipadi Estates along the way to Gadaisu point apart from coconuts, timber and fisheries.

The old log pond and wharf at Gadaisu can also be upgraded as an alternative wharf to Alotau and Samarai wharves and containers can be easily moved to the Oil Palm estates and Alotau Town rather than the main wharf at Alotau which is now congested with shipping containers.

The large Tourist Cruise Liners also block off the overseas wharf twice every month.

An alternative wharf at Gadaisu will bring sustainable rural development to this rural outposts and enhance change and development to both coastal and inland areas.

The next member really needs to consider this road project and allocate over K100 million to this upgrade works including the five bridges, the Gadaisu wharf and Gogosiba Border Posts.

Voter-Alotau Open Electorate

Like this: Like Loading...