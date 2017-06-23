Next government must cancel Solwara 1 project

I AM appealing to our next government after 2017 General Election to cancel the Solwara 1 projects.

Long-term environmental damaged – Pacific people are distinguished by their untouched, beautiful rich Marine sea life beneath the crystal clear blue sea.

The project will destroy the environment and eco system beneath the sea.

Those robotic device use fuel to operate.

It always exhaust waste fuel and gas during operation.

This will poison marine life and develop permanent environmental damages after mine cease operation.

Trial and error – remember

this project is not only a first in

the country but a first for the

globe.

Economically self-sustained – By now PNG economy will soon be favourable and having surplus cash flow because in the next few years’ time, we will have huge project coming up like Papua LNG, New copper-gold mining projects, Wafi-Golpu and Frieda River, just to name a few.

This will generate surplus revenue for the country.

Why risk and endanger our beautiful ocean and its exotic and splendid inhabitants.

Kua John Bare

SineSine-Simbu

